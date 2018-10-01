New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trends younger and the Mets need to do likewise
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 7m
As we near the end of the second decade of the 21st Century, the game is different than it was back in Y2K. Everyone focuses on the increase of strikeouts, especially as it compares to hits. But on…
Tweets
-
Wow. Didn’t think he’d do it. #MetsCut your hair they say.....it worked for Jake they say.....you’ll pitch better they say.......lots of sheep in Irel… https://t.co/TAQ1Sw65yBMinors
-
BREAKING: The end of an eraCut your hair they say.....it worked for Jake they say.....you’ll pitch better they say.......lots of sheep in Irel… https://t.co/TAQ1Sw65yBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cut your hair they say.....it worked for Jake they say.....you’ll pitch better they say.......lots of sheep in Irel… https://t.co/TAQ1Sw65yBProspect
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
AL Wild Card Game tonight: Who ya got and why? Go!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: my latest for @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/ozXCXU5h9UBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets