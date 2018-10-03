New York Mets

Rumble Ponies Pony hitting WWE on October 13

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7s

You Wrestling guys probably know what’s even going on here, and I am sure the Van Hagar Blog will post this one in about 5 minutes but…. BREAKING NEWS: @RowdythePony will be at @WWE Live on Saturday, October 13th! Don’t miss your chance to meet the most..

