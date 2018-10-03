New York Mets
OK let’s talk Mets Hall of Fame….who should the Mets add? My first nominee is David Wright
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4s
Hmmmmm, another 119 days to kill. Do I make this one topic or drag it out. DRAG IT OUT!!!!!!!! With the retirement totally not retirement in case any insurance companies ask of David Wright, it’s time to add some new folks to the Mets Hall of Fame. As.
