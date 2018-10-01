New York Mets
Mets Have Scheduled Interview With Doug Melvin
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets have scheduled an interview with Doug Melvin.Melvin, 66, has been a GM for two different organizations in his career (the Texas Rangers and
