New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10986067

Report: New York Mets Will Interview Doug Melvin For Vacant GM Position

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 37s

After months of inactivity, the New York Mets are finally making some moves in the search for Sandy Alderson’s successor as General Manager. The Mets are scheduled to interview former Brewers…

Tweets