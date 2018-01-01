New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaves Hair for Role in History Channel Show 'Vikings'
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 4m
As if New York Mets fans didn't suffer enough during a difficult 2018 season, All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard had to shave his head for a guest role on the History Channel show Vikings ...
Tweets
-
This is the most important vote in our lifetime. ? #VoteChickenCutletsWhich one is better?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Looking for a good follow for the AL Wild Card Game? I strongly suggest @OGTedBerg, the best to ever log on.TV / Radio Personality
-
It was not unlike A-Rod's postseason performances as a player: He was just trying too hard https://t.co/jVRKTl4ouMBlogger / Podcaster
-
ESNY caught up with @HeidiWatney to find out who she thinks will win the AL Pennant and World Series????? HINT: Any… https://t.co/8Wvvxk7edaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeAScotto: Story: Evaluating the NBA's two-way contract experiment through the eyes of players, executives and agents on… https://t.co/U43WqeEME9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndyJ0seph: I have confirmed to @OGTedBerg that the second Sicario movie was indeed worse than the first one.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets