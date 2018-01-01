New York Mets

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaves Hair for Role in History Channel Show 'Vikings'

As if New York Mets fans didn't suffer enough during a difficult 2018 season, All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard had to shave his head for a guest role on the History Channel show Vikings ...

