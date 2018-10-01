New York Mets
Quick Hits: Mets, Melvin, Nationals, Lucroy, Dunning
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 9m
The Mets will interview former Rangers and Brewers GM Doug Melvin about their open general manager's position sometime in the …
RT @MBrownstein89: I want to wish @FrankViola16 all the best as he moves on from the #Mets. He was a tremendous asset in the @Mets or… https://t.co/vp2oQkoPQRBlogger / Podcaster
Sources: Ben Cherington not expected to interview for Mets job https://t.co/YYgD7H8KOTBlogger / Podcaster
Bob Melvin, and the realities of a small market: "Our payroll isn't the highest. So how do you go about it the best… https://t.co/4VZp9BgoycBeat Writer / Columnist
Seconded. Melvin sorta hinted at this distinction at his press conference yesterday, and I felt so validated.Btw, there's some debate about this, but I don't think A's are using an opener tonight. Without a starting pitcher… https://t.co/jgHilQANZbBeat Writer / Columnist
A #sad story in three tweetsSuper Fan
Pitchers with a Game Score of 70+ in the WC game: Jake Arrieta Madison Bumgarner Dallas Keuchel Noah Syndergaard Ky… https://t.co/llE5RJHqq2Misc
