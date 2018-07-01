New York Mets
Cherington Won’t Interview For Mets GM Position
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 10s
Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets will not be interviewing former Red Sox GM Ben Cherington for the vacant GM position.Many in the industry had considered Cherington a favorite to land
