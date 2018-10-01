New York Mets

nj.com
24927484-standard

MLB playoffs 2018: Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Dodgers | National League Division Series

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 5m

The 2018 National League Division Series will feature a battle between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta enters the series as a National League East champion after running past the Nationals and Phillies in the division race. The...

Tweets