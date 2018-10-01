New York Mets
MLB playoffs 2018: Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Dodgers | National League Division Series
by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 5m
The 2018 National League Division Series will feature a battle between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta enters the series as a National League East champion after running past the Nationals and Phillies in the division race. The...
In case you missed Adeiny Hechevarria's leaping grab last night, or just want to watch it again, here you go: https://t.co/mbRz9s5TgbBlogger / Podcaster
RT @LeboMyEggo: Rosario did most of his damage on the basepaths in the second half of the season. I can see him stealing 40+ next y… https://t.co/SS5dojFiWMBlogger / Podcaster
Classy...Blogger / Podcaster
Like Voit’s first career triple helps #Yankees advance out of wild card into ALDS. https://t.co/hF5lcv2AwNBeat Writer / Columnist
The last time #Yankees beat #RedSox in postseason was 15 YEARS AGO when now-manager @aaronboone hit legendary walk-… https://t.co/8mMY0RsSZ2Beat Writer / Columnist
Gary Sanchez, ripped apart for his catching, made a big save Wednesday night. #Yankees https://t.co/TeX00EH9GOBeat Writer / Columnist
