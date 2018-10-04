New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-04-16-at-4.46.16-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: dumb bullpenning team loses playoff game (ha-ha!)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Let’s start with Not Linking today because everyone sucks. Today I am NOT LINKING to…. Who should be the Mets first baseman? 8 million random guesses as to who will be the Mets GM We’ve already started with the “Report Cards” on the 2018 Mets.  Do you...

Tweets