New York Mets

Mets Merized
Gary-larocque-560x400

Gary LaRocque Expected to Interview for Mets GM Job

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports is reporting that the New York Mets are expected to interview former employee Gary LaRocque for their GM opening.LaRocque, 65, is currently working as the director

Tweets