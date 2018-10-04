New York Mets

The 2019 Queens Baseball Convention returns to Katch Astoria on Saturday January 19, 2019

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Those of you who attended the 2018 Queens Baseball Convention know how great it was.  Well, I have found out the location and time for 2019:   Saturday January 19th, at Katch Astoria, starting at 11 (doors open at 10:45). I have INSIDER INFORMATION, so...

