Who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame? Gary Cohen

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Welcome to day 2 of this awesome OFF-SEASON FILLER on who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame.  You know who should be in?  Gary Cohen. Gary has been around for 30 seasons, all the original Mets announcers are in, and Gary is going to win the Ford...

