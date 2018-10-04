New York Mets

Soccer stadium at Willets Point? WHY???????????

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Wait, we’re going to build a soccer stadium for a D2 team?  Not the NYCFCs?  Why would anyone do this?  Of course the t-shirt people might decide they like soccer so you never know.  Anyway this seems insane. According to the Borough President’s office,..

