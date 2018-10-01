New York Mets

Mets Merized
Curtis-granderson-christian-yelich

NLDS Game Thread: Rockies vs. Brewers, Braves vs. Dodgers

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 9m

Game 1Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)RHP Antonio Senzatela (6-6, 4.38) vs. RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 3.61)Curtis Granderson is on the NLDS roster for the Brewers, a

Tweets