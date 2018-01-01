New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dan Duquette will not get an interview for Mets GM/president job
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The 60-year-old Duquette's name is one that had been floated in recent months as a potential replacement for former Mets GM Sandy Alderson.
Tweets
-
My division series picks rockies in 5 braves in 5 Indians in 5 red sox in 4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ALERT: Jacob deGrom is good. #LGM https://t.co/JhNg30EqieBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CespedesBBQ: "Yeah I'd probably vote for deGrom too actually"Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great job from #NYR honoring the late great John Amirante https://t.co/dhxCQxtWYWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Presented without comment. Just kidding, here’s a comment: I love Curtis Granderson.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nobody, NOBODY does it better than The Garden. John Amirante. #NYR https://t.co/10FnOnXXslBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets