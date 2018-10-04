New York Mets
Cherington, Duquette not among GM candidates
BOSTON -- Slowly, the Mets' search for their next general manager is narrowing in scope. Two significant names, Ben Cherington and Dan Duquette, fell off the list of possibilities on Thursday, though plenty of others remain as the Mets continue the...
