New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Cherington, Duquette not among GM candidates

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

BOSTON -- Slowly, the Mets' search for their next general manager is narrowing in scope. Two significant names, Ben Cherington and Dan Duquette, fell off the list of possibilities on Thursday, though plenty of others remain as the Mets continue the...

Tweets