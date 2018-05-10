New York Mets

nj.com
24930081-standard

MLB Playoffs TV Schedule 2018: What time, TV, channel is Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros? Game 1 ALDS (10/5/18) Livestream, watch online

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 7m

The Cleveland Indians, winners of the American League Central Division, meet the Houston Astros, winners of the American League West, in a best-of-five American League Division Series, with Game 1 on Friday, October 5, 2018 (10/5/18) at Minute Maid Park..

Tweets