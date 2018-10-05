New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: MLB plays Hide The Playoff Baseball Game

Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:   Lots to break down here….I will start in the middle…. Headed off to the couch at 9:28 and Mrs. Mets Police was tying up the DVR with two shows.  I wound up catching a minute of Murphy Brown.  Who the hell approved that mess?   Who...

