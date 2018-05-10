by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com

The Atlanta Braves, trailing 1-0 in the best-of-five National League Division Series, meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Friday, October 5, 2018 (10/5/18) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers...