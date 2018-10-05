New York Mets

Who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame? Ron Darling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Welcome to day 3 of this awesome OFF-SEASON FILLER on who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame.  You know who should be in?  Ron Darling. I’ve laid out the case before how Ron Darling is better than anyone from The Five Aces will ever be.    Hard...

