Thad Levine Declines Interview For Mets’ GM Gig
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the New York Mets reached out to the Minnesota Twins in an attempt to interview Thad Levine for their general manager vacancy but he declined.
