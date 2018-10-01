New York Mets

Thad Levine Declines Interview For Mets’ GM Gig

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the New York Mets reached out to the Minnesota Twins in an attempt to interview Thad Levine for their general manager vacancy but he declined.

