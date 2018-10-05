by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Bro, TOO MANY WORDS. Let the game breathe man. It’s Moose season in Milwaukee. #TipOfTheCap pic.twitter.com/wxM0SkdtfX — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2018 Verdict: Sterling My apologies if this is a radio call. MLB has been doing some shenanigans mixing and...