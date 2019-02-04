New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Thad-levine

Report: Twins GM turns down Mets, will stay in Minnesota

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 6m

The New York Mets continue to search for a new general manager after Sandy Alderson was forced to step aside for health reasons back in June, and it sounds like at least some of the candidates on their short list have no interest in the job. Mark...

Tweets