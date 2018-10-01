New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Notes: Levine, GM Search, Ownership
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The latest from Citi Field... The Mets contacted the Twins for permission to speak to Minnesota GM Thad Levine about …
Tweets
-
Frank Ntilikina with the steal to ruin the possession for the Pelicans but Noah Vonleh with another big dunk. Vonle… https://t.co/8nQt0Gy4vcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets set to begin first-round GM interviews early next week, says source | @timbhealey https://t.co/OcvINokJItBlogger / Podcaster
-
Your 2019 Mets Opening Day catcher is...#LGM https://t.co/Aw1zvhIHRTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Feinsand: According to a source, the Mets reached out to the Twins for permission to speak with Thad Levine about their GM jo… https://t.co/OXcZHfiHRiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey Manny, re-consider which part of NYC you want to join #LGM https://t.co/dG6d6JztuKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary Sanchez is all glove now. #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets