New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets prospects all moved up multiple spots on new MLB Top 100 Prospects list
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
SS Andres Gimenez (No. 55), 1B Peter Alonso (No. 58), OF Jarred Kelenic (No. 62), and RHP Justin Dunn (No. 89) all moved up on MLB.com's new Top 100 prospects list.
Tweets
-
Frank Ntilikina with the steal to ruin the possession for the Pelicans but Noah Vonleh with another big dunk. Vonle… https://t.co/8nQt0Gy4vcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets set to begin first-round GM interviews early next week, says source | @timbhealey https://t.co/OcvINokJItBlogger / Podcaster
-
Your 2019 Mets Opening Day catcher is...#LGM https://t.co/Aw1zvhIHRTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Feinsand: According to a source, the Mets reached out to the Twins for permission to speak with Thad Levine about their GM jo… https://t.co/OXcZHfiHRiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey Manny, re-consider which part of NYC you want to join #LGM https://t.co/dG6d6JztuKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary Sanchez is all glove now. #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets