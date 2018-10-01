New York Mets

nj.com
24933244-standard

MLB Playoffs 2018: Twitter mocks Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton after he fails in clutch situations with 4 Ks

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton, by simply putting the ball in play, could've helped the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their American League Division Series. But Stanton, playing in his first postseason, struck out four times -- once...

Tweets