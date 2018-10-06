New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11351471

New York Mets Will Interview DeJon Watson For GM Vacancy

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 50s

The list of candidates the New York Mets are considering to replace Sandy Alderson as General Manager continues to grow. The Mets are expected to interview DeJon Watson, a special assistant to the …

Tweets