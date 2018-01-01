New York Mets

Mets 360
How the Mets stack up against playoff teams using fWAR

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 8s

The Mets finished the year 77-85, 13 wins behind the division-leading Braves. Not all wins are created equally. Some wins are due to “talent” and others are due to “luck.” And it’s not always easy …

