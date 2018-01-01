New York Mets
Minor League expert discusses Mets prospect Justin Dunn's turnaround: 'All the trend lines are positive'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
Mets right-handed pitching prospect Justin Dunn rebounded from a rough 2017 season, dominating in High-A St. Lucie before a promotion to Double-A Binghamton this past season.
