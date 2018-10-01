New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11398575_154511658_lowres

Morning Briefing: Brew Crew Finish Off Series Sweep in Colorado

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 30s

Good morning, Mets fans! The MLB postseason continued to roll right along on Sunday.In the early game, the Brewers punched their ticket to the NLCS and finished off the series sweep with a 6-0

Tweets