Who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame? Edgardo Alfonzo
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Welcome to day 4 of this awesome OFF-SEASON FILLER on who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame. You know who should be in? Egdardo Alfonzo. Like so many Mets, Fonzie didn’t quite live up to all our dreams, but he’s always been one of the beloved...
