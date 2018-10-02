New York Mets

North Jersey
06e1ce34-8979-4e7b-a56b-e594cef99abf-100218_nyyworkout_19

CC Sabathia takes the ball for New York Yankees in the biggest of games

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 5m

CC Sabathia will start ALDS Game 4, and he says he plans to keep pitching in 2019.

Tweets