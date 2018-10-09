New York Mets

The New York Times
Behind Enemy Lines: The Red Sox Fan at Yankee Stadium

by: MICHAEL POWELL NY Times 11s

Smile a lot at the natives and monitor their beer intake. If someone begins to growl, back off, smiling. Maybe know where the security man stands.

