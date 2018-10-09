New York Mets

The Mets Police
Front

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Seriously….nothing.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Wow, a 3:40 baseball game…even starting that at 7:40 (poor West Coast Yankees-Red Sox fans) that sailed past 11.  And a 16-1 gem too.  Woo. I just poked around the internet for 20 minutes looking for Mets Anything to tell you about.  I

Tweets