Who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame? Carlos Beltran

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Welcome to day 5 of this awesome OFF-SEASON FILLER on who should be added to the Mets Hall of Fame.  You know who should be in?  Carlos Beltran. The Mets named their all time team, and he was the center fielder.  He’s also likely to make Cooperstown.  ...

