New York Mets

Mets Merized
Doug-melvin-1

A Closer Look: General Manager Candidate, Doug Melvin

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 8m

Doug Melvin, 66, is a Canadian born President of Baseball Operations with the Milwaukee Brewers. Melvin’s is a former Executive of the Year in 2011, and hasn’t shied away from making a big spl

Tweets