Slow news week forces Mets blogger to report Mets’ golf handicaps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Mickey Callaway a 7 handicap?   His favorite course is Spyglass Hill?  The best golfer on the Mets is Jeff McNeil?    Yes fans, it’s OFF SEASON FILLER and Golf Digest has an article for you! I wonder what brand of golf equipment Callaway uses? Who should.

