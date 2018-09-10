by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees meet Tuesday, October 9, 2018 (10/9/18) at Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Boston took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series on Monday with a 16-1 pounding of the Yankees. Right-han