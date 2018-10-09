New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-1051529580-e1539115959283

Ron Darling thinks Andrew Benintendi twice broke baseball’s unwritten rules

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 4m

TBS broadcaster Ron Darling thinks Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi twice ran afoul of baseball’s unwritten rules during a 16-1 rout in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Tweets