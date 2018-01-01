New York Mets

Metsblog
Usatsi_9632939_lk1p9fck_57ulk4yk

What will top free agents who could interest Mets get paid? MLB insiders weigh in

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets would be wise to sign at least one elite power hitter to play while also adding a top-tier relief pitcher to their bullpen. Here's how insiders think the market will play out...

Tweets