New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Alonso hits pair of RBI singles in AFL opener

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Astros right-hander Forrest Whitley is the best pitching prospect in the Arizona Fall League this season, but after missing so much time during the 2018 season, it was unclear just how sharp he would be in his first start on Tuesday..

Tweets