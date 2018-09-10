New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB playoffs 2018: Boston Red Sox troll New York Yankees, Aaron Judge in ALDS Game 4 celebration (VIDEO)
by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 17m
The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 4-3, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 (10/9/18) at Yankee Stadium to win the American League Division Series in four games. The Red Sox will face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Tweets
-
#OTD in #Mets history: It was a wild scene at Shea when Tug McGraw stepped on first to send the team to the 1973 Wo… https://t.co/NBgIs5sgDsOfficial Team Account
-
RT @MiLB: Spice up that background. #WallpaperWednesdayMinors
-
RT @enosarris: BUT WHYYYYYYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RealBanny:Blogger / Podcaster
-
“He’s been a wizard, almost from Day 1.” https://t.co/DUpcFo5I1iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This made me LOLYankees fans overreacting this morning https://t.co/TuGwwu8TloBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets