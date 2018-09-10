New York Mets

nj.com
24945026-standard

MLB playoffs 2018: Boston Red Sox troll New York Yankees, Aaron Judge in ALDS Game 4 celebration (VIDEO)

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 17m

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 4-3, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 (10/9/18) at Yankee Stadium to win the American League Division Series in four games. The Red Sox will face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Tweets