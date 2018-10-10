New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Tony La Russa Called New York Mets To Offer Strong Endorsement of Gary LaRocque For GM Post
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
The New York Mets’ General Manager search is underway, and they have received some input from an unexpected source. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa recently called a Mets’ official i…
Tweets
-
The Mets have already interviewed about a half-dozen GM candidates -- among them Cardinals director of player devel… https://t.co/hsE29DKLDCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Stupid Mets spend a billion dollars on one player who didn’t show up and hired an overmatched manager. Unbeliev….w…Aaron Boone’s managerial missteps in the playoffs may signal a bigger problem that needs fixing. On the evolution o… https://t.co/zC30nZH0FwBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Chernoff in the Mix For GM Along With Pair of Agents https://t.co/6VSlvSmCtk #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Lenny Dykstra Indicted on Drug Charges, Making Terroristic Threats https://t.co/9cc1frzMnL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let Yankees fans know you are comfortable in your own shoes with this Mets TWO Championships tee!… https://t.co/e0fPLrCJ8PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jimmy Butler went full alpha-dog in his Timberwolves return — and it sounds amazing https://t.co/FA2Ka784sQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets