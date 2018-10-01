New York Mets
Mets Interview Chaim Bloom for GM
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 9m
The Mets have interviewed Chaim Bloom for their General Manager position. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported this news.Bloom, 35, has spent the last 14 years in the Tampa Rays' organization.
