New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-10-10-at-2.13.09-pm

Remember the Mets Comic Book? I don’t, but you’re gonna click to see Cartoon Mike Piazza

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

This happened? Oh god! So, I always thought I just imagined a @Mets comic when I was a kid. It’s real! There might be multiple issues! I wanna read this! pic.twitter.com/M96FVJdScl — The Artist Formerly Known As [insert ?] (@JOrtega95) October 10, 2018...

Tweets