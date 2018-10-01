New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mike-chernoff

Chernoff in the Mix For GM Along With Pair of Agents

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets are looking at Indians' GM, Mike Chernoff, as an option to be the Mets' next GM.Chernoff, 37, has been the Indians' GM ever since the end of the 2015

Tweets