New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chernoff in the Mix For GM Along With Pair of Agents
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets are looking at Indians' GM, Mike Chernoff, as an option to be the Mets' next GM.Chernoff, 37, has been the Indians' GM ever since the end of the 2015
Tweets
-
Mitchell Robinson is on board with the shuttle year #knicks https://t.co/Au7LK5RO4zBlogger / Podcaster
-
indians gm mike chernoff is said to be "getting hot" as a name that interests the mets. unclear if he'd go. already… https://t.co/60LPiVTAENBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' Dom Smith plays in Manhattan softball league game https://t.co/5qLS7HNqQZBlogger / Podcaster
-
I cannot wait for Jason Bay’s HOF inductionNo baseball until Friday so here's a look at what the Hall of Fame ballot may look like next month according to the… https://t.co/on7Sa6znryBlogger / Podcaster
-
What if Eduardo Nunez had been playing back one more foot ... https://t.co/CEKMDpQDmlTV / Radio Network
-
That first name, though #LGMNo baseball until Friday so here's a look at what the Hall of Fame ballot may look like next month according to the… https://t.co/on7Sa6znryBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets