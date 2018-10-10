New York Mets
Lenny Dykstra indicted on cocaine, meth and terroristic threat charges
by: Suzanne Russell — USA Today 7m
Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra indicted by a grand jury on charges of cocaine and meth possession, as well as a terroristic threat charge.
