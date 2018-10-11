New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Alonso, Gimenez collect first AFL homers

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

MESA, Ariz. -- After a torrid season in the Minors, Peter Alonso, the Mets' No. 2 prospect and No. 58 overall, is off to a hot start in the Arizona Fall League. 2018 Arizona Fall League rosters

Tweets