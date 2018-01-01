New York Mets

AFL Recap: Gimenez, Alonso Homer in Scorpions’ Blowout Win

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 22s

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas 7 - 4 Glendale Desert DogsSurprise Saguaros 11 - 9 Salt River RaftersScottsdale Scorpions 10 - 3 Mesa Solar Sox1B Peter Alonso: 3 for 4, 3 R, HR

